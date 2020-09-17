In a recent article on the Editorial page, the author states that voting Republican sometimes substitutes for status and wealth. The connotation appears to be that by voting Republican, you are wishing to be one of those repulsive rich who want to take more money away from the poor.
What an insult to the conservative poor and middle class who believe more in the Republican platform than the platform of the Democrats, whose politicians, incidentally, are all sadly poor.
The next attack on America is the benefits other governments provide “free” of charge. The old maxim best fits here: “nothing is free.”
Then comes the never-ending argument over the minimum wage. As per the article, “the 2017 UNICEF report ranks the USA as 35th of 41 countries” at the poverty level. Poverty level is being below 50% of a country’s median income.
According to Gallup, using U.S. dollars and purchasing power, only four countries out of 30 had a higher median income than the USA. Therefore, the USA’s poverty level is based upon a higher equivalent amount than most countries.
Lastly is the never-ending argument over national minimum wage.
Although I agree that national minimum wage should be adjusted more frequently, would an immediate large increase in minimum wage benefit anyone? Such increase generally results in layoffs or higher prices.
Although Denmark’s hamburger chains pay $20 an hour, as stated, a McMeal, or equivalent combo meal at McDonald’s, is 56.47% higher than in the good old USA.
James D. Stahl
Stoystown
