I read an article in The Tribune-Democrat regarding the horse racing industry in Pennsylvania and its annual $200 million subsidy from the state budget. And it has been paid out for more than 15 years.
To me, this truly defines corporate welfare. This is our taxes at work. This large amount has been going to the six Pennsylvania race courses and their owners, who can give all kinds of reasons why this annual welfare is necessary, even though horse racing and betting have been on the wane for years.
As a person committed to the arts and culture in Pennsylvania, I am discouraged and appalled that these dollars are designated to the horse racing business.
Many of us in the arts world have worked diligently for years to get our legislators to increase the meager $8.5 million dollars in grants that are allocated to all of the arts organizations in our commonwealth.
We’ve just been asking that it at least be returned to $15 million, where the allocation was in 2008.
Here are a few facts to consider:
• There are 1,431 arts organizations in Pennsylvania.
• The arts employ 100,000 people who were paid $2.2 billion in salaries.
• 47.5 million people attended arts events and activities in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
• $25.8 billion was generated in tax dollars for Pennsylvania. That’s 3.5% of the GDP of Pennsylvania.
The subsidy for the horse racing in Pennsylvania should end or at least be drastically reduced. I support the governor’s attempt to end it.
Maybe a part of that massive $200 million could go to increasing the small grants budget for the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the citizens of Pennsylvania.
Jeanne Gleason
Johnstown
