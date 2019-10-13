When will we realize that it isn’t guns that kill people?
Just like it isn’t cars that kill, it’s the person behind the wheel.
The NRA doesn’t kill people, it’s Planned Parenthood that has killed 7.6 million babies.
On Aug. 1, 1966, Charles Whitman, killed his wife and mother.
Then from the tower at the University of Texas, he killed 14 people and wounded 32. Not with an AR-15, but a Remington 700 bolt action with a three-round internal magazine.
Background checks on mental stability is what’s necessary.
Misuse of guns comes in environments where there are drugs, alcohol, absent parents and undisciplined children.
Alcohol kills 88,000 people a year in America, far more than guns. It’s the cause of 1.4 million acts of violence committed between strangers and half of all violent crimes.
Beto O’Rourke says he will take our guns. He gave this idea no thought.
Legal gun owners have more than 300 million guns and a trillion rounds of ammo. If they were the problem, we would know.
Signs should be posted at public buildings stating, “Warning: staff members are armed and trained. Any attempt to harm our children in our school will be met with deadly force by armed guards. Our church is protected by armed guards.”
No coward with thoughts of shooting innocent people would approach a guarded building.
The quickest way to stop a tragedy is before it starts.
May God bless America and those who keep us safe.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
