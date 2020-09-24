The Aug. 19 issue of The Tribune-Democrat had a story, “Report: Johnstown is Pa.’s poorest small city.”
“The typical household in Johnstown today earns just $24,294 a year, less than half the $59,445 state median household income and the $60,293 national figure.”
Of course this is not new as Cambria County’s numbers are in the same range (median per capita income is $35,779).
Cambria County has lost more than 13,000 people in the past 10 years. Every month, 113 people leave the county. Shouldn’t we be alarmed by this?
Where is the reaction from our elected officials and community leaders? Where is the sense of urgency? What are we doing to create economic opportunity?
There are many well-meaning foundations in our area distributing money to deserving groups and individuals. But our greatest need is economic opportunities for our residents so they do not have to live on $25,000 a year. We need economic opportunities so that our young people stay here.
And what about our economic development agencies, private and public? When was the last time a new major business was located in Cambria County?
Johnstown and Cambria County are a great place to live, if you have a job.
COVID-19 and big-city turmoil have created a great opportunity for our area.
People want to leave big cities and long for the safety and tranquility of places such as Cambria County.
But they are not going to move here unless there is economic opportunity for them.
Madeline Figura
Johnstown
