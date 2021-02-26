When you become 18 years of age in Pennsylvania, you can vote, apply for a credit card, purchase insurance and enter into a binding enforceable contract to name a few. You already are able to hunt with a rifle and drive a vehicle. Yet, high school athletic coaches, teachers and administrators will call you kids.
This apparently accepted practice carries on to college if you participate in athletics, as coaches and commentators call student-athletes kids, even though they are 18 and older.
I doubt it was kids who landed on the beaches during D-Day, fought in freezing temperatures in Korea, endured heat and monsoons in Vietnam, served their country during the Gulf War and Operation Desert Fox and continue to serve in Afghanistan.
Do we take our young adults for granted? After all, they are the future of America. I was not called kid when I was 19. I was addressed as private or soldier.
Robert Vetock
Johnstown
