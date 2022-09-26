When you’re talking about children being groomed by teachers and doctors is it really about protecting them from predators or are you just afraid that your kid might be gay or trans? If they learn they can choose to be who they are it might mean they aren’t going to conform to your preferred method of grooming.
So you project your bigotry out into the world and shame and exclude LGBTQIA+ people wherever you can to scare those in the closet so they stay put.
You want to ban any mention of our existence from schools or public life.
You want your kids scared of eternal suffering so they won’t ever have the chance to shine. You want us afraid to lose our jobs, our housing and our safety so that we’ll conform. All in the name of protecting kids who just want to be themselves.
What really scares you is that you know this deep down.
You understand there’s more of us out there than are currently visible and you’re desperate to keep us relegated to shame and secrecy.
If you’re reading this and you want to be a girl, a guy or non-binary you can.
If you’re gay or transgender and tired of hiding it, don’t.
There’s more of us out here than they want to admit. Don’t let the real groomers win.
Hypatia Havener
Nanty Glo
