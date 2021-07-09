COVID is over, yet the pursuit of political correctness lingers on, causing divisions and a lack of cohesiveness in everything.
Correctness has replaced concreteness and the foundation this nation stood upon has crumbled.
Concreteness is an aspect of communication that means being specific, definite, and vivid rather than vague and general. Moving toward the goal of a concise, uncomplicated quality of life feels more like spiraling down into a rabbit hole; the more questions you have answered, the more questions you have.
We seem to be more beleaguered and bewildered than ever before with consistent, mind-numbing, inconsistency.
Whether you’re in a doctor’s office, grocery store, bank, or on a beachside vacation, it seems people just make random decisions based upon their own ideas of entitlement or ever-changing motivations and attitudes.
Some are trying to get back to some semblance of normality, some are mov-ing toward total withdrawal and getting into a lifestyle of receiving unending handouts, and a small handful stand pleading with the world to get back to God.
When we talk about getting back to normal did we ever arrive, or did we just deceive ourselves into thinking that our vain strivings would get us there? Have our ideas of what constitutes necessity and liberty for all trampled the concept of consulting God as the author and perfecter of all things?
In Ecclesiastes 1:2: “Vanity of vanities! All that’s done without God’s guidance is futility, a wisp of smoke, a vapor that vanishes, merely chasing the wind.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
