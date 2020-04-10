There has been much talk about the very real dangers of the new virus from China, and how hard-hit areas such as New York City have limited everyone to their homes.
Although the virus is very contagious and more deadly than the normal flu, does this threat warrant quarantining everyone to their homes and the shutdown of our jobs?
What would our country look like if we stopped everything to eliminate the 88,000 deaths from alcohol, the 480,000 deaths from tobacco, the 45,000 deaths from automobile accidents and the 36,000 deaths each year from the flu?
Now, we see governors shutting down entire states, even large areas where no cases exist. Traditionally, we the people have accepted some risk in our working world. Are we ready and willing to fall under the complete control of our government and their official public mandates?
Is there no public will to push back on the more extreme measures that have shut down many private businesses that pose little threat to public health, such as golf courses, stores and parks?
Would it be better to phase in restrictions as needed, rather than have an overzealous government shut down the whole economy.
Malcolm Crittenden
Tire Hill
