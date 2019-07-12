Letter to the editor | Are there more Trump Towers? By Leonard Krivac 3 hrs ago Just wondering – does President Donald Trump have a Trump Tower in China, North Korea, Russia or Saudi Arabia? If not, is anybody trying to do this? Leonard KrivacJohnstown Tags Donald Trump Tower North Korea China Saudi Arabia Russia Leonard Krivac COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Watts, Kathy Kathy A., 11 a.m. Oakland United Methodist Church. (Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland) Sharpe, Thomas Thomas, 11 a.m., Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 1521 Frankstown Rd. Weimer, Marlin Marlin E., 11AM Roxbury Church of the Brethren, Hoffman Funeral Home & Crem. Serv., Davidsville. Elliott, Constance Constance M., 10 a.m. Prince of Peace Church, Northern Cambria. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc. Stehnach, Nicholas Nicholas 88, Surprise, AZ, formerly of Conemaugh. (Henderson-Makuchan Funeral Home) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMotorcycle, vehicle crash claims Johnstown womanPolice: Johnstown woman attacked 10 hospital employeesScaffold company plans to build future in JohnstownJohnstown baker ‘loved every minute’ on Food Network show'It's a kick in the stomach': Northern Cambria priest's friends see 'lack of due process' for abuse allegationsPrimanti Bros. added to menu at GalleriaVillage Cross to rise again in Loretto'Where it all started': Ashes of former NBA, Wake Forest hoops star Len Chappell to be buried Saturday near PortageENTREPRENEUR ENDEAVORS | WATCH VIDEO | Morgainz Fitness owners find success promoting healthy livingPair of NCAA wrestling champs transferring to UPJ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
