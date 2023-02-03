Are the Democrats above the law if there are two sets of laws? That is the question many Americans are asking.
If you check all the boxes or a member of the Democratic National Committee, you’re innocent of all crimes past, present and future. If you’re a member of the Republican National Committee and a conservative, you’re guilty of all crimes past, present and future.
If they can’t find one, they will make one up as in the case with Donald Trump. They found three boxes of classified papers – one in Joe Biden’s garage next to his weedeater. Are there more?
Ron Marol
Moxham
Commented
