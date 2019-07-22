American freedom can be realized through our Founding Fathers, God’s word, the Constitution, laws and policies enacted by our Congress protecting this freedom, law enforcement by state/federal agencies defending this freedom, and a judicial system to carry out punishment to those breaking laws.
A country formed in 1776, we have come a long way correcting our shortcomings in our brief 243-year existence.
Our forefathers stood together starting with one belief ... God’s word. God’s word has never failed us and is the staple that holds this country together. And yes, it is God’s word that provides and allows us this freedom.
With much chagrin, we have individuals who avow to shred the Constitution; lesson, eliminate or overlook our laws; and a Congress seemingly content doing nothing to protect American freedom.
Some reasons behind this movement are simple: Votes and fear of losing elections dictate when politicians lie (political chants “drinking from a toilet” is clearly a politician lie); or alter/ignore laws to support self-serving agenda (political governors concocting “sanctuary cities” simply breaking laws in harboring criminals from law enforcement to better their political reelection chances); political multitudes voicing a “different free” to embezzle votes through lies and deceit; and a public and political manifestation that has turned its back on God.
May God’s judgment to atonement reach the political liars and the lawless ... or possibly God’s judgment on politics may simply allow “freedoms end” to run its course.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.