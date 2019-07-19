I have been in a recovery program for more than 28 years. One very powerful insight into myself that recovery has given to me is the curse of self-hatred. We hear the admonition to the newcomer to our program, “Allow us to love you, until you are able to love yourself.”
An early mentor of mine once said to me, “Paul, you are able to love others in 360 degrees, but there is one important person to whom you are very mean.”
Because I was mentally and spiritually ill, I suffered from tremendous self-hatred. But, thanks be to God, I am getting better.
During this recent Independence Day, I found it painful to watch and listen to progressive/liberal politicians and journalists attacking President Donald Trump’s efforts to celebrate the proud accomplishments of America. These people seem to be suffering from a sense of national self-hatred.
If you have been there, it looks and feels very familiar. Our brother Colin Kaepernick, showing an embarrassing ignorance of U.S. history, is claiming that somehow Betsy Ross and our original 13-star flag are reminders of slavery in our country.
First of all, the woman was an abolitionist (against slavery) and secondly, many black men fought and died for that flag. As a person of faith, I ask everyone to pray that God will touch all of these men and women with his healing love and set them free from this curse of national self-hatred.
Paul Dube
Moxham
