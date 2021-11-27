This season of Thanksgiving is a fitting time for me to express my appreciation to area businesses, organizations and individuals for their support of my 20/20 Basket fundraiser to benefit the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
First, thanks to the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center for partnering with me to celebrate the 20th anniversary of being in remission from Stage I Ovarian Cancer and for their ongoing efforts to help women fighting breast and gynecological cancers. Thanks in particular to Kim Oleksa and her team for copying tickets and fliers.
Thanks to these wonderful local businesses and their employees who assisted in selling tickets and hosted the basket for a week or more this summer and autumn: AT Merchant, Classic Elements, Gallery on Gazebo, Salon Vizions and Young Heart Books and Toys.
I also appreciate coverage provided by local media, not only of the 20/20 Basket fundraiser and my ovarian cancer experience, but also of ovarian cancer awareness efforts by the Laurel Auto Group and area schools during September, which is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Lastly, my thanks to everyone who purchased tickets. Together, we raised $660 to support the mission of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Remember, ovarian cancer whispers. Listen to your body and seek help when something doesn’t seem or feel right.
Marianne Spampinato
Westmont Borough
