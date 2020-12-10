I want to thank you for your excellent coverage of the COVID-19 data that you post in The Tribune-Democrat. Your comprehensive data include the total number of cases to date of COVID-19, which people need to know.
This data is extremely important for the public to know, not just the daily death count or rise in cases. I commend you for your total transparency.
This is a serious pandemic, and the public needs to see all the data. Well done and most appreciated.
Valerie Wilson
Johnstown
