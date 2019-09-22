FAVREAU- Harold "Frenchie," 71, Johnstown. Passed away September 20, 2019 at home. Born June 23, 1948 in Beekmantown, NY. Son of Emery and Bertha (Jarvis) Favreau. Preceded in death by parents and brother Clarence "Pete." Survived by wife of 51 years Darlene (Kimmel); children Lisa Vasbinder…