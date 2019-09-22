We would like to write a positive story about good people. Our dog, Biscuit, got loose in Richland Township on July 18.
We shared the missing post on social media and hung fliers.
The amount of support we received was overwhelming.
Not only did our friends help search for her, but so many people we did not know previously helped us search for hours upon hours every day until we were reunited.
We also received several phone calls from people we did not know who were concerned about her.
Biscuit came home on July 23 after she was spotted by a paper carrier who cared enough to call us, wait there until we arrived, and helped us find her (she had gone into a backyard and was dark).
We have met some great people and made some new friends, and we cannot thank everyone involved enough.
This has restored our faith in humanity.
Steve and Deanna Potochar
Johnstown
