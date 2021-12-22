I would like to thank the employees at Randy’s BiLo on Osborne Street. On Dec. 11, I went to reach for Pepsi on the top shelf. The plastic handle that goes around the eight cans broke, causing the cans to come loose.
Seven cans fell to the floor and the eighth can hit me on my head. Since I am on blood thinners, I bled a lot.
One of the workers took me to a room in the back of the store, where he cleaned the blood from my face and hair.
I have been a BiLo customer for 20 years and have always appreciated the kindness and helpfulness of all the employees.
May God bless Randy and his employees.
Eleanor Thomas
Johnstown
