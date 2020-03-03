What a pleasant surprise to see a color picture of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on the front page of The Meridian (Mississippi) Star’s Feb. 19 edition.
Thanks for publishing the lengthy story of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Much credit goes to Tribune-Democrat reporter Dave Sutor for his research and writing.
In addition to Adm. Chester Nimitz’s quote on valor, which is inscribed on the base of the memorial, there is also a quote from then-Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal, which has passed the test of time: “The raising of that flag on Suribachi means a Marine Corps for the next 500 years.”
One of the Corps’ finest who lost his life Feb. 19, 1945, was Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone.
He received the nation’s highest military award for valor, the Medal of Honor, for heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal. He went on to fame and a bond tour and asked the commandant to be put back in action. Per his request, he was assigned to the forming 5th Marine Division.
Shortly after landing in the assault on Iwo Jima, he was killed in action. Basilone was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for extraordinary heroism. He was the only Marine enlisted man to receive both the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross in World War II.
Old Corps, new Corps – doesn’t matter, as long as it is Marine Corps.
Van “Mac” McCarty
Meridian, Mississippi
