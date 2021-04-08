I am making an effort to let the public know that residential (house) appraisers take pictures of the exterior of houses in your neighborhood.
We take the pictures for a number of financial reasons and are hired by
local lenders, banks and the federal
government, such as HUD, to inspect
and take pictures of the exterior of your neighbor’s house or possibly even your house.
It is important for you to know that taking a picture of a neighbor’s house or even your house is not a crime.
So, you must not become a self-
appointed vigilante who harasses a professional appraiser on a public street or even if that appraiser is in your neighbor’s yard taking pictures.
In doing so, you can get arrested
for committing a crime, which is harassment.
My question is what harm can a picture do anyways?
After all, people take pictures of the White House all the time.
If a person is taking a picture of your house, you may want to take a step back and ask yourself: have you made your monthly mortgage payment.
It is even possible that the person could be taking a picture of your house if you recently purchased your house within the past year.
House appraisers are required by the federal government to take on-site pictures of comparable properties.
Lawrence Fenimore
Pennsylvania Certified Residential
Real Estate Appraiser
