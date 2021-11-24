Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell called Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill a godsend to the state of Kentucky. Nine senators and 13 representatives from the Republican Party voted in support of the bill. We should applaud their dedication to representing the best interests of their constituents and country over Republican Party insistence on obstructionism.
Only one Pennsylvania representative voted in favor of this transformative bill and his name was not John Joyce or Glenn Thompson. Joyce proclaimed that he didn’t want Pennsylvania citizens to receive “only crumbs.” Well those are some mighty fine crumbs you’re denying your constituents.
Pennsylvania stands to receive more than $21 billion. This includes:
• $11.3 billion for federal aid highway programs.
• $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repair.
• $2.8 billion for public transportation.
• $171 million for electric vehicle charging networks
• $100 million for broadband internet connections.
• $3.5 billion for state weatherization projects.
• $1.4 billion for replacing lead pipes and modernizing treatment plants.
• $355 million for airport improvements.
Along with the funds provided, this bill will help create hundreds of thousands if not millions of prevailing wage jobs across America.
I’m certain that once these jobs are shovel-ready, we will see Joyce and Thompson along with all the other Republican representatives shamelessly glad-handing and smiling at every photo-op available claiming credit for the courage (which they lack) and the hard work (which they haven’t done).
Thanks for nothing gentlemen.
Voters are watching.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.