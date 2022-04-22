Great article regarding the Pittsburgh Zoo’s elephant program near Fairhope.
My wife and I have had many opportunities to see the African and Asian elephants in their natural habitat.
What a thrill to wait while an elephant herd crosses the path in front of you; to watch elephants playing in the river in Chobe National Park; and to observe a mother’s tender care of her young.
While visiting Daphne Sheldrick’s elephant orphanage near Nairobi, my wife and I adopted a 2-year-old orphan named Simotoua.
His mother had been murdered by poachers. When Simotoua was rescued, he had a spear wound to his head and a snare wound to his leg. He seemed to be doing well. Without its mother’s milk, a baby elephant will not survive.
Sheldrick developed the formula now used to enable motherless calves to survive.
At the orphanage, there were 24 babies, mostly under 2 years old. They are given specialized care, 24/7. Each calf has a keeper. This keeper sleeps with the baby at night, protects the baby with sunscreen and covers the baby with blankets when cold.
Sadly, even with the center’s excellent care, we were notified that our little elephant did not survive. The loss of his mother was too much to bear. He died of broken heart.
We applaud the work being done by the Pittsburgh Zoo’s elephant program.
This world would be a poorer place without elephants.
David Petersen
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.