No smoking – vape only. That’s the law for subsidized housing. Breaking this law will render you homeless. Forced to live on a park bench. Homeless or not, you can’t smoke there, either. That choice is gone, too. Not that anybody asked or offered a vote about it. No vote or voice appears forthcoming about impending bans of vapor products, either, now that they appear life-threatening.
Just logical, you say? Is it logical to define democracy as the freedom of all citizens to kill their unwanted offspring (if done before taking him/her/it/to be determined home after birth) and the government’s right to declare smoking a cigarette at home illegal for select citizens? I suspect many of our valiant veterans who fought and died to defend democracy might think otherwise.
But that’s where we’re at, that’s how it is, those are the laws. Smokers in subsidized housing are forced out into blizzards and sub-zero weather unfit for animals – wheelchairs, walkers, age, etc. notwithstanding.
Don’t misunderstand. Nobody argued the point of banning smoking in enclosed public areas because it makes sense to protect nonsmokers with breathing problems. That was hard to argue. But making it illegal to smoke outdoors where dissipation is swift, and in personal space that’s really nobody else’s right to choose is hard to defend. It crosses the threshold on multiple levels.
Tobacco prohibition laws affecting selective personal space are a discriminatory mockery of democracy and must be repealed immediately.
Kathleen Murnin
Johnstown
