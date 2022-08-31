In response to Jean McClemens’ excellent Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 26 concerning Bibles2School, “Wonderful program reaches students.”
I would like to let readers know of another organization working alongside Bibles2School, and reaching children in first- through fifth-grades – Child Evangelism Fellowship of Cambria County.
We differ slightly in that our clubs meet after school and do require parental transportation, but there is no cost to join.
We have clubs in Greater Johnstown, Ferndale, Central Cambria, Blacklick Valley, Northern Cambria, Cambria Heights, Glendale, Harmony, and an after school club at Grove Avenue United Methodist Church.
The children receive a Bible lesson from a trained teacher, participate in singing, games and memory verses.
We are always happy to have more volunteers, and anyone who is interested may contact the CEF office at
814-615-5032.
Our county coordinator is Jen Fultz, and the email is cefcambriacounty@gmail.com.
Joan Roberts
Child Evangelism Fellowship board member
