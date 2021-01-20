It was a close call in November. Democracy in the United States was hanging by a thread. But the American people spoke loudly and clearly. They are not giving up freedom and democracy to a loathsome man who became president, one of the biggest mistakes in U.S. history.
It is embarrassing to see local Congressman John Joyce throw away his dignity in refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden. Resign, Joyce.
Public servants take oaths to uphold the law when they counted ballots across this country. You do not even know the meaning of democracy.
In any sport, young people are taught to play hard, compete and do their best to win the game. However, no one wins every game. If you were taught correctly and your team lost the game, you would shake hands with your opponents and acknowledge that on that day they were the better team.
Most importantly, you would have been taught not to be a big crybaby because you lost. But no, today we have the big crybaby president undermining democracy, the rule of law and the right to vote in elections. There is no democracy without elections. When you vote, you cannot expect your candidate will win every time.
Ralphie Parker pummeled the bully Scut Farkas in “The Christmas Story.” If only Farkas were Donald Trump, we might be living in a much happier world today.
Edward T. Makuchan
West Hills
