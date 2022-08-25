Joe Biden is the most dangerous president we have had in a long time. I hope this unspeakable raid on President Donald Trump shines the spotlight on how the left has become the face of Marxism to destroy this once great nation.
Every Democrat and main stream media uses the exact same terms to repeatedly lie until they have a majority of Americans believing their lies.
Trump was absolutely correct when he said, “They are not coming after me, they are coming after you.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland was upset that Americans were not happy with the FBI after this raid. How long has this new left been demonizing ICE, the police, Supreme Court justices and the border patrol for doing their jobs? Since Barack Obama came to office?
How many times did the FBI plant evidence? Why are we getting 87,000 new IRS agents?
Biden attacked the border patrol agents on horses, who were later found innocent. Kamala Harris campaigned for bail money for those arrested during BLM and was for defunding the police.
Biden, Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi attacked the justices for overturning Roe v. Wade. Schumer also threatened those same justices, saying they “won’t know what hit them.” The protesters showed up outside their residences, even though it was against the law.
Our nation is under attack by Marxism.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
