America experienced a spiraling collapse in 2021 with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following President Joe Biden’s election, Sen. Chuck Schumer immediately spouted, “Now change America,” with Biden touting “transitioning America.”
An apparent narrative followed 2021 metaphorically keeping America against the ropes – using a boxing strategy – Americans are close to giving up and being defeated.
Fossil fuels, gasoline and diesel engines – anything non-green – are condemned, and electric vehicles, appliances and windmills are pro-green.
Keeping America against the ropes presents perpetuity of the COVID-19 threat, enforcing lockdowns where deemed, defunding police, releasing criminals back to the streets, opening borders, fentanyl trafficking unrest and ongoing distractions.
While purported COVID-19-related deaths supported this narrative with crime/drugs escalating throughout America, Americans are more likely dying from opioid overdoses than automobile accidents, or fentanyl deaths surpassing COVID-19 deaths.
Their narrative interjected more science, not unlike COVID-19 science, with continued threats of global warming, crop erosion, famine with certain death to humanity and the world – again pressing Americans more tightly against the ropes.
Add resultant inflation, spending billions of dollars on other countries, promising billions more supporting mutated woke ideology worldwide, rehiring and retraining police, contentiously promising border-drug control, failed bank bailouts and insane debt pushing Americans more against the ropes.
America’s opponent would be disqualified for lesser behavioral fouls.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.