People think that their opinions about the U.S. government are so right and spot on.
Throughout history, people have been using communism, socialism and fascism words to attack political opponents.
These opponents are often none of these. Technological and economical changes have made the world more complicated.
Congressional bills have become lengthy due to members wanting personal interests included and lobbyists having priorities. My point is that government is complex, terminology is convoluted and ideologies are shifting.
All this disagreement and labeling has made Americans sad, ill-mannered and estranged. People are no longer taught or mentored in the art of kindness and thoughtfulness. People are thriving on selfishness.
They want in all – large profits on their investments, energy independence, lower gas prices, better trade agreements, lower grocery bills, higher wages, better immigration policies, lower interests on debts, etc. It is next to impossible to make all citizens happy in all these areas.
So instead of name calling, heated discussions (that go nowhere) and hateful behavior, maybe Americans need to become more moral and responsible citizens.
People need to become an active and giving participant in important institutions.
Families, schools, religious groups, work places and communities must become a vital part of everyone.
Kathy Weaver
Johnstown
