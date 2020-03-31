In the midst of the coronavirus facing our country, the following are some somber observations:
• This is no time to inject political bias into such a serious crisis.
• Times of crisis call for leadership to step forward from the president down to each one of us.
• We all must listen and heed the advice of the medical experts.
• The economy will take a major hit but it will bounce back. The loss of a human life can never be recovered.
Now, more than ever, our citizens must remain united.
This means staying away from conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones, who has promulgated many false stories ranging from Obama’s “birtherism” theory to “pizzagate,” a ridiculous theory that Hillary Clinton was involved in a secret child-trafficking ring with a pizza company, to many other “deep state” conspiracies.
Instead, rely on diverse and credible news sources, such as The Wall Street Journal, PBS News, Reuters and The Associated Press, and on independent reporters such as Neil Cavuto, Chris Wallace, Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle, and less on biased reporters such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid.
The majority of the media are not the enemies of the people, it’s the far left-wing and right-wing conspiracists who are the enemies.
In the Gospel of Matthew 12:25, Jesus said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation and every city or house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Godspeed.
John Washko
Johnstown
