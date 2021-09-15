Labor Day has come and gone. A national holiday, unlike most U.S. holidays, it has few rituals, some parades in cities. For most people it simply marks the last weekend of summer and the start of the school year.
The holiday's founders in the late 1800s envisioned something very different form what the day has become. The first Labor Day was hardly a national holiday. Workers had to strike to celebrate it.
Today most people in the U.S. think of Labor Day as a noncontroversial holiday. No family drama like at Thanksgiving, no religious issues at Christmas.
However, organized issues still must fight the battles one would seem have been won a long time ago.
Organizing, negotiating a new union's first contract, keeping jobs in America, and the intense dislike of many politicians as well as business owners for unions; actually has come back with a vengeance.
Regardless of how one feels about the holiday, American workers, regardless of their job, must recognize we all have common interests.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
