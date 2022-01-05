Fear and insecurity are things some people use to control others. It’s the faith in God, not men, that gets us through hard times and disasters.
There are those who have no faith in anything.
Faith in God is more powerful then any fictional climate change or fictional president. All the money they want
to give for the build back better plan is our money, not theirs, to be spent and wasted.
If your house is burning, you don’t blame the people who want to put it out, but, yet, some people set fire to their own houses and then get mad at the firemen.
This past year will go down in history as the year our country was assaulted by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Make no mistake we are under assault.
The American freedom is being challenged.
In 2022, we must stop this destruction of our culture and in 2024 make America great again.
Ron Marol
Moxham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.