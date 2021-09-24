Mask insanity. Masks don’t work. Touch the mask ... instant contamination. How can it be sanitary? What child or adult cannot touch their face, then their mask?
Where is the mask? In your purse, in your car console, student’s desk? If you watched the Emmy Awards, no masks.
Will Hollywood dictate what we do?
Vaccines are mandated for American citizens but not for illegal immigrants and Afghans.
Wake up, people. We are in serious decline. America will never be the same.
God, bless America.
Karen Lear
Johnstown
