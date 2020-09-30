America, it was a great nation. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, along with many Democrats and establishment Republicans made America a smoldering dunghill.
They have forsaken the Lord God, replaced him with idols, and now reap a whirlwind of perversion and destruction.
Anarchy, beatings, murders, drugs, immorality, profanity, lewdness, hatred and lies on a satanic scale now reign in most cities and throughout America.
Do not forget, three Democratic presidents devastated our superb military to early 1,900 numbers. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Obama were the worst this world had to offer.
These three were willing to oblige our enemies and give our nation to ruthless barbarians.
I can’t envision one good Democratic congressman or congresswoman in America. They continually expose their hatred daily.
Democratic lunacy has spread to our governors, judges, mayors, many legislators and most sadly of all, to tens of millions of voters.
The media are as deadly and more ruthless than Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong and Adolf Hitler combined.
All express happiness in killing God’s creation (abortion), legitimize and participate in abominable lifestyles (LGBTQ), destroying the rule-of-law (lawlessness) and turning good into evil (releasing from jail – rapists, child predators, murderers, drug pushers and perverts).
The Lord states, “Vengeance is mine.”
Woe is coming fast. Repent.
Dennis Mottin
Ebensburg
