Some hypothetical questions about all the hype and fear being politicized over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) compared to the everyday things no one seems to raise an eyebrow over. Not to downplay the seriousness of the virus, but let’s take a look.
The everyday influenza has, according to the CDC, killed between 20,000 and 52,000 people between October and February. That’s a lot of people dying, and it’s by all means tragic. But that’s everyday business we don’t think about unless, of course, it happens to someone in our family.
Do more active cases of COVID-19 mean, mathematically, there’s more testing worldwide or more spreading? South Korea has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 0.6%, but it has a higher rate of testing everyone compared to a World Health Organization mortality rate of 3.4% with limited testing of everyone.
The data already show that the most vulnerable are once again more vulnerable with COVID-19.
Let’s imagine the COVID-19 targets only unborn children, killing them in the womb at a rate of a million per year.
Would there be any outrage over that?
Perhaps we could call it CHOICE-19, or ABORTION-19. Would it then be acceptable because it’s already a number we tolerate every year? What if COVID-19 only targets people we don’t like? What then?
We’ve already made choices on what we tolerate. But politicizing this current situation into fear and hype without comparing it to what already is tolerated is unimaginable.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
