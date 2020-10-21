America didn’t get to where it is today by running in fear. It was Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural address stating “the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself – a nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance”.
At the 2020 Flight 93 Memorial, responders were commended for pulling together on 9/11, asserting it wasn’t about color, gender or personal beliefs. It was courageous people coming together resisting all fear.
Unlike 9/11, we see televised “police retreat” in the face of rioters, officials cowering in fear for their own safety and/or personal perversion, while the city they chose protecting literally burns to the ground by terrorists, all in sight of the very citizens living there. Officials wallow deplorably in public and private destruction under their official capacity, seemingly fueling flames of injustice.
We have officials with polarizing standoffs, while jobs are lost and businesses destroyed, haggling nonsensical over personal beliefs, hurting this country and creating more anger than fear ... fear mongers who impede the economy, seemingly uncaring of human endurance or suffering.
What we need is personal courage to champion actions against lawlessness within the confines of our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Fear only shackles Americans in fear and injustice, so America must champion courageous together and move fearlessly, not unlike those of 9/11.
“Those who can, do ... those who can’t, teach ... fear.”
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
