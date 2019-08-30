To be able to distinguish between good and evil, one must have a transcendent authority, a higher authority than one’s self to set the boundaries, otherwise you are in a state of anarchy, where everyone sets his/her own rules.
America is in that state spiritually, Godless evolution has effectively wiped the reality of God from the minds of generations of children. To the religious, God has become a false god, defined by the whims of every individual, but certainly not the God of Holy Scripture. Without God’s transcendent authority setting the boundaries by which we must live, subject to a future judgment, anything goes.
The murder of innocents is lawful, perversions such as homosexuality and gender confusion become accepted norms, marriage becomes irrelevant and adultery and divorce are almost an expected behaviors. Lying is without compunction, heinous acts of murder have become a means to obtain celebrity, and the list of sins goes on.
The church no longer preaches truth about sin, its judgment by God and the eternal reality of hell. Sermons have become feel-good lectures or promises of wealth if you sow enough seed (money). God, in righteous judgment, sent the flood, killing all but Noah’s family, because the earth was full of violence.
Jesus said he would return to judge mankind when things were as in the days of Noah. Noah would say to us, “Judgment is coming; repent, turn back to God.” They didn’t listen back then. Are we any wiser today?
Barry W. Billings
Portage
