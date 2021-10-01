President Joe Biden has often used the phrase “build back better.”
You may think he made up this phrase, but he did not. This phrase, with slight variations, has been used by the United Nations and various world leaders since 2015 and is considered a theme of the Great Reset.
What have we built back better in 2021?
• Energy independence? Nope. We have gone from energy independence to a point where the U.S. has asked the oil cartel to ramp up production. The current administration was successful in shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline to the detriment of North American energy and jobs. But they did waive sanctions against a Russian pipeline project that undermines NATO and American interests.
• Border security? Nope. All efforts have been made to create open borders and a humanitarian crisis currently exists at the southern border of the USA.
Trump-era policies that helped restrict illegal immigration have been eliminated or ignored, despite a Supreme Court order.
Now there is a massive flow of unvetted persons coming across the border.
• Military dominance? Nope. The disastrous exit strategy in Afghanistan demonstrated military leadership ineptitude to the rest of the world including our most lethal enemies, China and Russia.
The massive amount of weaponry we left in the hands of the Taliban will be used to no good deed, and ultimately be reverse engineered by enemies.
According to plan, Biden is destroying America.
August Gatto
Summerhill
