Daily we are bombarded with bad news about events that may alter our lives.
I remembered a management seminar at Harvard University. One of the sessions dealt with stress management.
The speaker told us about a mayonnaise jar and two cups of coffee. He took a large empty mayonnaise jar and filled it with golf balls. He then picked up a small bucket of pebbles and poured them into the jar. He shook the jar and the pebbles filled the holes between the golf balls.
Next, he picked up a box of sand and poured it into the jar. The sand filled the remaining space in the jar. He then poured the two cups of coffee into the jar filling the space around the sand. He told us to consider the jar as our life.
The golf balls represent the important things – family, children and health – that if everything else was lost our life would still be full. The pebbles represented our jobs, house and car. The sand, everything else, the small stuff.
If we put the sand in the jar first there wouldn’t be any room for the golf balls or the pebbles. We increase our stress if we spend all our time on the small stuff at the risk of ignoring the things that are important to us.
The coffee reminds us that despite the challenges we face we should always have time for a cup of coffee with a friend.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.