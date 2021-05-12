Upon our meeting, I viewed Cory Isenberg as a kindred spirit. Her background as the daughter of a father enmeshed in sports mirrors my own and made for good conversation and storytelling when I announced high school football games or coached volleyball and softball as Cory reported.
Always, Cory presented fairly, thoroughly and eloquently the game that she covered.
Always, she was professional, friendly and sympathetic, even when the loss was especially tough to swallow.
Cory Isenberg will be sorely missed in the press box and on the ball diamond, but she will forever be remembered as a class act.
Jesica Stahl Deakins
Former JV volley ball coach and currently softball coach at Meyersdale Area High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.