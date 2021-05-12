I first met Cory Isenberg (who passed away April 28) when she traveled with her dad when he covered high school football. Then she started covering our games. She was always fair and her compassion for all area high sports was evident.
Cory was the one person you didn’t mind talking to after a tough loss.
More recently it was always great to visit and chat with her in the home and away press boxes before our football games, although we usually had to cut our conversations short because it was time for the kickoff.
We will miss her very much.
Dennis Stahl
Former head football coach and athletic director at Meyersdale Area High School
