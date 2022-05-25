Nick Jacobs wrote an article “Messing with Mother Nature” on April 7. He describes side effects from genetically altered corn. The stalks were so tough that more rugged tractor tires were made to handle them. This poses the question, “What are altered genes in our foods doing to our bodies?”
This raises spiritual questions regarding altered genes and heredity. Gene therapy for humans offers hope for patients with some diseases. Defective genes may be altered to remove the cause. Problem: there is no way of knowing what may happen to the next generation; their children may be born with something far worse.
Another consideration: Laboratories are hoping to offer a choice of hair and eye colors for babies. What if scientists change designs that go back to the beginning of time? We are created in God’s image, and we may be changing things that cannot be reversed.
Does any church have teachings for guidance? What does the Bible say? What would Jesus do? Our ancestors could never have dreamed about these possibilities. Our 20th-century world is gone for good.
For years, a Christian was called to be different from “the world.” Attend church, avoid evil. All of society, including Hollywood, knew there was a moral order. How does one translate that for today’s electronic, computerized generations who are writing their own language?
“Messing with Mother Nature” is a reminder that the church is to go into all the world, and not only take familiar paths that may not lead you to our current generation.
John Eash
Windber
