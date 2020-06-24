More than six years ago, I and hundreds of others were being forced into putting sewage upgrades in our homes.
The cost was outrageous.
I put mine in at a cost of $6,500. I had to borrow from the bank.
We were forced to get it done. We had to have it done before a certain date or we would be fined.
Now the city sewage comes along with the trenchless sewage replacement. What about the homeowners who paid a lot more to have theirs done? It isn’t right that trenchless is less expensive and is allowed.
I think that we should get some kind of reimbursement in the near future.
James Jacoby
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.