I frequently consider canceling my subscription for apparent liberal bias. News is often disturbing, but at times it appears news is presented in the worst light possible to further damage or undermine institutions, values or situations you do not favor.
Recent editions featured front-page articles with continuing news regarding sexual misconduct within the Roman Catholic Church. As a practicing Catholic, I am aware and disturbed by Church failures and abuse.
I agree offenders must be held accountable and victims are entitled to justice. I am also aware anti-Catholics and institutions are celebrating as the Church struggles with a painful scandal.
You chose to publish the articles as front-page news rather than run less detailed accounts on subsequent pages.
Did you intend to magnify the damage and further embarrass, punish and undermine the Catholic Church as an institution?
Why not back off a little and allow the Church to heal? Churches of all denominations are experiencing declining membership, attendance and influence in society.
What will happen when churches are finally empty?
Fewer food banks, shelters and soup kitchens, no moral authority or spiritual guidance, diminished contributions and volunteers for organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.
I urge Christians to keep faith alive through prayer, worship and action in our community. Christian values and institutions are under constant attack. We must continue living, upholding and defending our faith.
Our best witness to others is to fill the pews and faithfully practice Freedom “Of” Religion rather than Freedom “From” Religion.
Ronald R. Newsom
Johnstown
