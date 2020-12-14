In 1942, Congress formally adopted the Pledge of Allegiance, originated in 1892. It wasn’t until 1954 under President Dwight Eisenhower, Congress amending Allegiance to “one nation under God, indivisible” (i.e. godly nation incapable of being divided).
With the advent of color TV, news media began identifying political parties using red, blue and yellow colors to differentiate political ideology. Between news media, the colors weren’t always consistent (i.e. Democrats-red, Republicans-blue, etc.).
It wasn’t until 2000 that entrenched party colors were put in play establishing red Republicans versus blue Democrats followed by political branding left-wing, right-wing, battle states and political revenge forming two emboldened political gangs of color, transforming an “indivisible nation to one divided” failing Old Glory.
News media and politicians quickly exploited this newfound political weapon, creating “political division” some might term “political war.”
Politicians peddled their colors through coercion in the form of ethnicity, gender and hate mongering, forming alliances while exploiting finances and party votes to win, with perverse abandonment to laws and integrity, focused only on political self-posturing.
With baited promises pledged, allegiance shifted to gangs of color. Discord by any means vowed hurting opposition by manipulating American sovereignty away from liberty and justice. (It’s no wonder we see business signs “No Gang Colors Allowed.”)
Seeing political actors pledging corrupt allegiance to “gangs of color,” Congress and the news media need to set straight their waning ethics on policies pledged as a nation and salvage what’s left of their integrity, restoring sovereignty to “one nation under God, indivisible,” its citizens and Old Glory.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.