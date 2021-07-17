How dare Gwendolyn Berry! What gives her the right to turn her back upon the flag of the the USA and drape a T-shirt reading “Activist Athlete” over her head as she did during the American National Anthem on June 26?
There are rules forbidding this type of behavior. The International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50 states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” Protests and demonstrations are not permitted at Olympic venues including official ceremonies.
Why aren’t these rules being enforced?
While we are at it, why didn’t this insult get any press? What is the message Berry wished to send? The message I got is that she is an ungracious, unthankful and overprivileged albeit physically talented young woman. I’m sure her family, friends and coaches have made sacrifices for her to get to the Olympics. Maybe we should include a proper decorum test for Olympic athletes in order to represent our country. Shame on her! And shame on America citizens for condoning this unacceptable behavior.
Terry Crissey
Elton
