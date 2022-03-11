John McCain once said, “Russia is a gas station that is masquerading as a country.” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is the major supplier of Europe’s oil, coal and gas. They are dependent on Russia.
There is a way to defeat Putin and push him back, and it does not require loss of life, guns fired or putting boots on the ground. It is to degrade Russian oil and their gas capabilities, which is their financial life line. Also, they should remove Russia from the SWIFT banking system, which will really hurt him.
Here in America, President Joe Biden should immediately lift all sanctions on all oil and gas drilling and all fracking.
Biden should have us produce energy like never before, lift all restrictions that he imposed, including new drilling in Alaska. Then, he should guarantee our allies in Europe with the energy they need from our oil and gas so they don’t have to be under Russia’s thumb and shut Putin down.
Biden was handed energy independence on his first day in office and screwed it up. He could do the right thing now, but he won’t. He will get killed by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the U.S. Congress.
He would rather beg OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and Russia to pump more oil and gas.
He hates Donald Trump so much that he would throw America under the bus for his Green New Deal. At least Trump put America first and he was not under anyone’s thumb.
Afghanistan, Russia, China and Iran see what we all see ... a weak leader who doesn’t know which way is up. They know that now is their time to make their move. Mark my words that China will try to take over Taiwan. Why not, they know Biden won’t do a thing?
Clare Ann Farabaugh
Johnstown
