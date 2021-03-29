During his short time in office President Joe Biden:

• Borrowed billions of dollars with no clear plan for repayment.

• Paid $1,400 to individuals earning $75,000.

• Initiated efforts to raise the federal mininum wage to $15/hour.

• Is paying an additional $300 above normal (already extended) unemployment benefits.

• Used FEMA to provide reimbursement to states for use of the National Guard.

• Stopped production of the Keystone XL pipeline.

• Plans to at least reduce, if not eliminate, fracking.

• Started the elimination of private federal prisons.

• Directed government agencies to invest in security-sensitive private industries.

• Sent legislation from the House to the Senate that infringes on gun ownership.

• Stopped construction of the border wall with Mexico.

• Halted President Donald Trump's efforts to enhance immigration enforcement.

• Added aliens to the census.

As for me, I have terminal cancer and won't live to see the outcome of all this. I do not mean to imply that all of these actions are bad, either. Rather, if you voted for President Biden, I am asking you to think about the results and how the bill will be paid. And remember these two crucial life lessons: All choices have consequences and there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Mark Sherbine

Portage

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you