During his short time in office President Joe Biden:
• Borrowed billions of dollars with no clear plan for repayment.
• Paid $1,400 to individuals earning $75,000.
• Initiated efforts to raise the federal mininum wage to $15/hour.
• Is paying an additional $300 above normal (already extended) unemployment benefits.
• Used FEMA to provide reimbursement to states for use of the National Guard.
• Stopped production of the Keystone XL pipeline.
• Plans to at least reduce, if not eliminate, fracking.
• Started the elimination of private federal prisons.
• Directed government agencies to invest in security-sensitive private industries.
• Sent legislation from the House to the Senate that infringes on gun ownership.
• Stopped construction of the border wall with Mexico.
• Halted President Donald Trump's efforts to enhance immigration enforcement.
• Added aliens to the census.
As for me, I have terminal cancer and won't live to see the outcome of all this. I do not mean to imply that all of these actions are bad, either. Rather, if you voted for President Biden, I am asking you to think about the results and how the bill will be paid. And remember these two crucial life lessons: All choices have consequences and there is no such thing as a free lunch.
Mark Sherbine
Portage
