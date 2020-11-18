In Proverbs 20:23, the Lord detests (intensely dislikes) differing (unequal) weights and dishonest scales do not please him.
When our national legislators thought we needed new voting machines, my fraud alert alarm was off the charts.
Especially with Gov. Tom Wolf in charge of that.
I emphatically appealed to state legislators and, at least one commissioner that voters should be getting a print-out of whom they voted for.
I suggested the voter process is a numbers game. You have so many voters in precinct No. 1, then so many votes, or less, should be counted.
They smiled in my face (O’Jays’ tune) and told me everything’s OK. Same response from uninformed poll watchers.
I kept thinking, what kind of Kool-Aid is everyone drinking?
Now, Pennsylvania is looking like Broward County in Florida 2000. Google it.
I was told the commissioners oversee elections and yet no word from any of them.
I heard many complaints, during the primary election, alleging people from the Republican party receiving Democrat ballots. I was appalled.
They needed to report that to the commissioners, but what would the outcome be? Apathy?
In Psalm 94:1-3, “O Eternal God of vengeance, O God who sets things right, shine upon us. Rise, O Judge who presides over the earth and pronounce Your sentence upon the proud. Give them what they deserve! How long, O Eternal One, will the guilty revel in their prosperity?”
Arrogance pours from their mouths; all these troublemakers brag of their exploits.
Hold your legislators accountable.
Janet Lord
Jerome
