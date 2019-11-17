Regarding an article about the survey and responses from residents on Luther Road in Richland Township, due to speeders in the Oct. 19 edition of The Tribune-Democrat:
This aggressive driving is happening in all areas, including Johnstown on Broad Street, Fairfield Avenue, Strayer Street and mainly Barron Avenue (25 mph posted).
Our residential streets here are not speed-safe either. In today’s society, drivers wear blinders, are on cellphones (which is illegal) and only care about themselves, no one else.
Some generation Y’ers and Z’ers only think of themselves while speeding through residential areas. The are among those who think they own the streets/roads and do not obey speed zones or use turn signals.
People are always in a hurry – for what?
Then, when they kill a child or person, they have no regrets – pleading mental distress. A lot of them need to take a driver’s safety course to get educated on current driving laws.
Erickson Drive and Elton Road are also residential with speeders, and drivers going through the red light at the intersection of Leventry, Erickson onto Elton Road (Bedford Street).
This includes all speeders, school buses, trucks, etc., rushing to get here and there without driving responsibilities while behind the wheel.
You also save on gas by not speeding. But these people are careless and heartless.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
