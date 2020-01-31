Moral maturity is, in part, a gradual unfolding of the virtues of responsibility and respect.
The two ideals are taught and modeled in the home, at work, in the neighborhood, at church and in school.
For example, by completing chores at home, teenagers learn and practice responsibility. Respect is made real by bowing to the authority of employers.
Finally, a myriad of school tasks allows students to carry into practice the two moral tenants.
For example, a youngster saddled with attention and hyperactive syndrome is advantaged in school by an understanding teacher.
The easily distracted student is permitted to work on assignments in the back of the classroom. The teacher’s efforts are rewarded when the student completes assignments at high level of proficiency.
Respect is typically not hard to engender in teenagers. Direct instruction in the ways of properly respecting others and modeling allows adolescents to grasp and practice the virtue.
In addition, books and internet vignettes portraying tolerance as an ideal and intolerance as a counter-ideal invite students to respect all persons they encounter.
Responsibility and respect can be and are taught and modeled in one’s daily encounters.
Full acquisition of the two virtues awaits a student’s full maturity. Adults who properly interact with teenagers are responsible for the moral gains achieved by them.
Don Yokitis
Nanty Glo
