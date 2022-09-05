Skunks – you have to admire these unique animals that inhabit our woodlands and backyards. Their job it to dig down under the grass and eat the grubs that thrive there.
Unfortunately, they don’t put the divots back in place, so if you have a golf course in your yard and you won’t be happy.
On morning recently, I encountered a skunk as I left for the flea market. That strong defensive odor is extremely difficult to get rid of.
While at the flea market that day, I earned the name “skunk man” and it stayed with me all day.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
