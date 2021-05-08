Upon receiving my annual licensing plate renewal, I noticed an additional fee of $5/year just so I con drive my car in Cambria County. You have to be joking.
Why doesn't the $36 annual fee cover the entire state of Pennsylvania? Taxation without representation. It's time for another revolution.
We had to revolt a few centuries ago when England tried to tax tea. Think it over my fellow citizens of Cambria County.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.