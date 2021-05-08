Upon receiving my annual licensing plate renewal, I noticed an additional fee of $5/year just so I con drive my car in Cambria County. You have to be joking.

Why doesn't the $36 annual fee cover the entire state of Pennsylvania? Taxation without representation. It's time for another revolution. 

We had to revolt a few centuries ago when England tried to tax tea. Think it over my fellow citizens of Cambria County.

Terry Lee Shuler

Nanty Glo

